2012 Suzuki SX4

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Max

613-769-6929

2012 Suzuki SX4

2012 Suzuki SX4

JX

2012 Suzuki SX4

JX

Location

Auto Max

1493 Sieveright Ave, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M5

613-769-6929

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5944464
  • Stock #: 1670
  • VIN: JS2YA5A32C6300099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles in stock that we sell are inspected and Safetied by a Licensed Mechanic and is E-Tested ready to go, to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your car. If you do not see anything you like in stock, call or email us today and we will be happy to track and find the car that you are looking for at the price that you will be happy with. To see the vehicles in stock please call us or visit our website www.automaxottawa.com

​NO HIDDEN FEES (Plus Applicable Taxes and Licensing)

​​BUY A CAR AND AUTOMATICALLY GET 3/MTH FREE POWER/TRAIN WARRANTY.. YES!!! BUY A CAR AND GET 3/MTH FREE POWER/TRAIN WARRANTY..

​THIS ONLY HAPPENS IN AUTO MAX!

​TO SEE OUR VEHICLES IN STOCK VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT.www.automaxottawa.com

Open Mon-Fri 9:30-6pm and Sat 9:30-2pm. please call (613)769-6929 or Email: info@automaxottawa.com

​WE ALSO DO QUEBEC SAFETY CERTIFICAT DE VERIFICATION MECANIQUE DU QUEBEC

2012 Suzuki SX4 JX Hatchback, 2.0L, Auto/Air, Power Group, In Excellent Condition, Comes Safeted, E-Tested, and 3/month warranty included in price

​Options:

Automatic

AC

Power windows

Power locks

Power mirrors

Power steering

Driver airbag

Passenger airbag

Rear window defroster

AM/FM CD

Trip And And more...

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Max

Auto Max

1493 Sieveright Ave, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M5

