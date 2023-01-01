Menu
2013 FORD FOCUS!! DONT MISS IT!! * Keyless Entry * Tilt and Telescopic Steering * Power Windows * Power Locks * Power Mirrors * Air Conditioning * Heated Seats * Sunroof

2013 Ford Focus

125,460 KM

2013 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

2013 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

Location

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0224

125,460KM
Used
VIN 1FADP3F27DL356060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1907
  • Mileage 125,460 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FORD FOCUS!! DON'T MISS IT!! * Keyless Entry * Tilt and Telescopic Steering * Power Windows * Power Locks * Power Mirrors * Air Conditioning * Heated Seats * Sunroof -- Why Bank Street Mitsubishi? - Our vehicles are market priced to ensure top value for you. We review the market and work to ensure we are always bringing you the best value possible on our offerings. - Our Sales Team specialize in helping you find your next pre-owned vehicle, by ensuring that vehicle meets your individual needs. We want you to get the right car, the first time! - ALL pre-owned vehicles must pass our rigourous inspection driven by our factory trained technicians to meet or exceed MTO safety guidelines - Fully reconditioned and detailed to our high standards - Our credit options are extensive. Our buying power with the banks is second to none, and we work hard for every customer. Credit challenges happen to good people. We work with our line of lenders to secure your financing to get you back on the road! - Purchase incentives available on financed purchases only. No incentives on cash purchases. We take this to heart No One Deals Like Dilawri and at Bank Street Mitsubishi, we're not trying to be the biggest, we're just trying to be the best! Let us prove it to you. Get in touch with us today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Exterior

Perimeter/approach lights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Transmission: 5 Speed Manual
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 7.8L/100 km
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Compression ratio: 12.00 to 1
Passenger volume: 2,568L (90.7 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 374 L (13 cu.ft.)
Engine horsepower: 160hp @ 6,500RPM
Torque: 146 lb.-ft. @ 4,450RPM
Horsepower: 160hp @ 6,500RPM
GVWR: 1,810kg (3,990lbs)
Fuel tank capacity: 46.9L
Engine torque: 146 lb.-ft. @ 4,450RPM
Payload: 375kg (827lbs)
Interior cargo volume: 374 L (13 cu.ft.)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Internet access capable: selective service
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Fuel economy highway: 5.5L/100 km
Front hiproom: 1,369mm (53.9)
Exterior length: 4,534mm (178.5)
Exterior height: 1,466mm (57.7)
Engine bore x stroke: 87.4mm x 83.1mm (3.44 x 3.27)
Exterior body width: 1,824mm (71.8)
Front legroom: 1,064mm (41.9)
Rear legroom: 843mm (33.2)
Front headroom: 973mm (38.3)
Rear headroom: 965mm (38.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,339mm (52.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Rear shoulder room: 1,364mm (53.7)
Wheelbase: 2,649mm (104.3)
Rear tires: 215/55HR16.0
Front tires: 215/55HR16.0
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Curb weight: 1,343kg (2,961lbs)
Hybrid traction battery type: none

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Ford Focus