2013 Ford Fusion

144,000 KM

Details

$12,799

+ tax & licensing
Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

SE / Navi - Safety Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

144,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10380444
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HR9DR380623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. - Safety Inspected - Clean Title - No Accidents

 

Ehab's Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6 (613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

