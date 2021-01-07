Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Civic

105,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Max

613-769-6929

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Auto Max

1493 Sieveright Ave, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M5

613-769-6929

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6542197
  • Stock #: 1714-A
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F44DH014187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles in stock that we sell are inspected and Safetied by a Licensed Mechanic and is E-Tested ready to go, to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your car. If you do not see anything you like in stock, call or email us today and we will be happy to track and find the car that you are looking for at the price that you will be happy with. To see the vehicles in stock please call us or visit our website www.automaxottawa.com NO HIDDEN FEES (Plus Applicable Taxes and Licensing)

BUY A CAR AND AUTOMATICALLY GET 3/MTH FREE POWER/TRAIN WARRANTY..

YES!!! BUY A CAR AND GET 3/MTH FREE POWER/TRAIN WARRANTY.. THIS ONLY HAPPENS IN AUTO MAX!

TO SEE OUR VEHICLES IN STOCK VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT. www.automaxottawa.com

EASY FINANCE 100% EVERYBODY APPROVED

Open Mon-Fri 9:30-6pm and Sat 9:30-2pm. please call (613)769-6929 or Email: info@automaxottawa.com

WE ALSO DO QUEBEC SAFETY CERTIFICAT DE VERIFICATION MECANIQUE DU QUEBEC

2013 Honda Civic LX 4cyl, 105,000km comes safetied, E-tested & 3/months warranty all included in the price.

VEHICLE OPTIONS:

Automatic
DVD
Bluetooth
Air Conditioning
Cruise control
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power steering
Remote keyless entry
Tilt wheel
Rear window defroster
CD player
Airbag: driver Airbag: passenger Airbag: side...

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Max

2010 Subaru Forester...
 151,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Toyota RAV4 BASE
 177,000 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 28i
 119,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Max

Auto Max

Auto Max

1493 Sieveright Ave, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M5

Call Dealer

613-769-XXXX

(click to show)

613-769-6929

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory