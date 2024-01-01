$11,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Odyssey
EX
Location
Prodigy Auto
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
613-606-7665
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beigege
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 180,187 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Honda Odyssey EX, 3.6L 6 Cylinder Engine with an automatic transmission. 8 Passenger. No accidents. Come with beige heated cloth seats, backup camera, bluetooth connectivity, power sliding doors, power mirrors, power locks, power drivers seat, power windows, alloy wheels, air conditioning and cruise control. 180187 kms. Listed for $11995. Carfax available upon request. Call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information.
Vehicle Features
