Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2013 Honda Odyssey EX, 3.6L 6 Cylinder Engine with an automatic transmission. 8 Passenger. No accidents. Come with beige heated cloth seats, backup camera, bluetooth connectivity, power sliding doors, power mirrors, power locks, power drivers seat, power windows, alloy wheels, air conditioning and cruise control. 180187 kms. Listed for $11995. Carfax available upon request. Call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information.</p>

2013 Honda Odyssey

180,187 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Honda Odyssey

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

Prodigy Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3

613-606-7665

  1. 1728085048
  2. 1728085048
  3. 1728085048
  4. 1728085048
  5. 1728085047
  6. 1728085048
  7. 1728085048
  8. 1728085047
  9. 1728085048
  10. 1728085048
  11. 1728085048
  12. 1728085048
  13. 1728085048
  14. 1728085048
  15. 1728085048
  16. 1728085048
  17. 1728085048
  18. 1728085047
  19. 1728085048
  20. 1728085048
  21. 1728085048
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
180,187KM
VIN 5FNRL5H47DB501994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beigege
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 180,187 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Honda Odyssey EX, 3.6L 6 Cylinder Engine with an automatic transmission. 8 Passenger. No accidents. Come with beige heated cloth seats, backup camera, bluetooth connectivity, power sliding doors, power mirrors, power locks, power drivers seat, power windows, alloy wheels, air conditioning and cruise control. 180187 kms. Listed for $11995. Carfax available upon request. Call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Prodigy Auto

Used 2010 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX-L for sale in Gloucester, ON
2010 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX-L 130,901 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Crew for sale in Gloucester, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Crew 135,037 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN AUTO CE for sale in Gloucester, ON
2009 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN AUTO CE 117,739 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Prodigy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Prodigy Auto

Prodigy Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-606-XXXX

(click to show)

613-606-7665

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prodigy Auto

613-606-7665

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Odyssey