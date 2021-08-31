Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Lexus RX 350

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Streetside Motors Inc.

343-777-7870

Contact Seller
2013 Lexus RX 350

2013 Lexus RX 350

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Lexus RX 350

Location

Streetside Motors Inc.

5003 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1X 1G8

343-777-7870

  1. 1631159102
  2. 1631159102
  3. 1631159102
  4. 1631159102
  5. 1631159102
  6. 1631159102
  7. 1631159102
  8. 1631159102
  9. 1631159102
  10. 1631159102
  11. 1631159102
  12. 1631159102
  13. 1631159102
  14. 1631159102
  15. 1631159102
  16. 1631159102
  17. 1631159102
  18. 1631159102
  19. 1631159102
  20. 1631159102
  21. 1631159102
  22. 1631159102
  23. 1631159102
  24. 1631159102
  25. 1631159102
  26. 1631159102
  27. 1631159102
  28. 1631159102
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7600855
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA7DC196668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Lexus RX 350 AWD 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Streetside Motors Inc.

2008 Ford F-350 Crew...
 131,000 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla LE
 102,000 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz E...
 96,000 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic

Email Streetside Motors Inc.

Streetside Motors Inc.

Streetside Motors Inc.

5003 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1X 1G8

Call Dealer

343-777-XXXX

(click to show)

343-777-7870

Quick Links
Directions Inventory