$4,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
235,236KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA32U2FU6DU608718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 235,236 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer SE, 4 cylinder 2.0L engine with automatic transmission. Black cloth heated seats, power doors and power windows, power mirrors and cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, and alloy wheels. 235k KM. Asking $4,995. Rebuilt Title
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Choice 417
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 COUPE 157,211 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Venza Base AWD 153,995 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra SE 128,727 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Email Auto Choice 417
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
Call Dealer
613-425-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice 417
613-425-2225
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer