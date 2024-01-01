Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=line-height: 108%; margin-bottom: 0.28cm;><span style=color: #000000;>2013 Mitsubishi Lancer SE, 4 cylinder 2.0L engine with automatic transmission. Black cloth heated seats, power doors and power windows, power mirrors and cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, and alloy wheels. 235k KM. Asking $4,995. <strong>Rebuilt Title</strong></span></p>

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

235,236 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

  1. 1720917235
  2. 1720917238
  3. 1720917241
  4. 1720917245
  5. 1720917249
  6. 1720917253
  7. 1720917257
  8. 1720917260
  9. 1720917263
  10. 1720917267
  11. 1720917270
  12. 1720917273
  13. 1720917277
  14. 1720917280
  15. 1720917282
  16. 1720917286
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
235,236KM
VIN JA32U2FU6DU608718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,236 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer SE, 4 cylinder 2.0L engine with automatic transmission. Black cloth heated seats, power doors and power windows, power mirrors and cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, and alloy wheels. 235k KM. Asking $4,995. Rebuilt Title

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice 417

Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 COUPE for sale in Gloucester, ON
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 COUPE 157,211 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Venza Base AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2011 Toyota Venza Base AWD 153,995 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE for sale in Gloucester, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra SE 128,727 KM $9,495 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice 417

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice 417

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

Call Dealer

613-425-XXXX

(click to show)

613-425-2225

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice 417

613-425-2225

Contact Seller
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer