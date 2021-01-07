Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

166,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Max

613-769-6929

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Pathfinder

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Location

Auto Max

1493 Sieveright Ave, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M5

613-769-6929

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

166,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6546678
  • Stock #: 1700
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MN6DC618595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles in stock that we sell are inspected and Safetied by a Licensed Mechanic and is E-Tested ready to go, to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your car. If you do not see anything you like in stock, call or email us today and we will be happy to track and find the car that you are looking for at the price that you will be happy with. To see the vehicles in stock please call us or visit our website www.automaxottawa.com NO HIDDEN FEES (Plus Applicable Taxes and Licensing)

BUY A CAR AND AUTOMATICALLY GET 3/MTH FREE POWER/TRAIN WARRANTY..

YES!!! BUY A CAR AND GET 3/MTH FREE POWER/TRAIN WARRANTY.. THIS ONLY HAPPENS IN AUTO MAX!

TO SEE OUR VEHICLES IN STOCK VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT. www.automaxottawa.com

EASY FINANCE 100% EVERYBODY APPROVED

Open Mon-Fri 9:30-6pm and Sat 9:30-2pm. please call (613)769-6929 or Email: info@automaxottawa.com

WE ALSO DO QUEBEC SAFETY CERTIFICAT DE VERIFICATION MECANIQUE DU QUEBEC

2013 Nissan Pathfinder SL, Auto/AC, 3.5L 6cyl, 166,000km comes safetied, E-tested & 3/months warranty all included in the price.

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS:

Automatic

Push Button Start

 Air Conditioning

 Fog Lights

Cruise control

Traction Control

Power locks

Power mirrors

Power steering

Alloy wheels

Remote keyless entry

Tilt wheel

Rear window defroster

CD player

Airbag: driver

Airbag: passenger

Airbag: side...

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Max

2013 Honda Civic LX
 105,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2010 Subaru Forester...
 151,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Toyota RAV4 BASE
 177,000 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic

Email Auto Max

Auto Max

Auto Max

1493 Sieveright Ave, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M5

Call Dealer

613-769-XXXX

(click to show)

613-769-6929

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory