Make it Yours
2013 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Riod Auto
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
613-606-7665
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
206,257KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FP1DS658406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 206,257 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
