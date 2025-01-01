Menu
Used 2013 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Gloucester, ON

2013 RAM 1500

206,257 KM

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500

ST

12536143

2013 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3

613-606-7665

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
206,257KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FP1DS658406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 206,257 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

613-606-7665

