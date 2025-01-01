Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive for sale in Gloucester, ON

2014 BMW 3 Series

158,847 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle
13179215

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Location

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-878-7436

  1. 1763154204
  2. 1763154204
  3. 1763154204
  4. 1763154204
  5. 1763154204
  6. 1763154204
  7. 1763154204
  8. 1763154204
  9. 1763154204
  10. 1763154204
  11. 1763154204
  12. 1763154204
  13. 1763154204
  14. 1763154204
  15. 1763154204
  16. 1763154204
  17. 1763154204
  18. 1763154204
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,847KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA3B3C5XEF545026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,847 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Riod Auto

Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive for sale in Gloucester, ON
2014 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 158,847 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Gloucester, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 221,097 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic LX for sale in Gloucester, ON
2017 Honda Civic LX 181,800 KM $11,495 + tax & lic

Email Riod Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riod Auto

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-878-XXXX

(click to show)

613-878-7436

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Riod Auto

613-878-7436

2014 BMW 3 Series