2014 Ford Escape

123,959 KM

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Escape

FWD 4DR S

12619377

2014 Ford Escape

FWD 4DR S

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0224

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,959KM
VIN 1FMCU0F7XEUA87696

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,959 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Compression ratio: 9.70 to 1
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Manual-shift auto: SelectShift
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Fuel economy city: 9.5L/100 km
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Fuel tank capacity: 57.0L
Front tires: 235/55HR17.0
Passenger volume: 2,778L (98.1 cu.ft.)
Rear tires: 235/55HR17.0
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.4')
Fuel economy highway: 6.3L/100 km
Wheel size: 17
Front headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Primary LCD size: 4.2
Fuel economy combined: 8.1L/100 km
Exterior height: 1,685mm (66.3)
Rear headroom: 991mm (39.0)
Rear legroom: 934mm (36.8)
Rear shoulder room: 1,404mm (55.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,421mm (55.9)
Front hiproom: 1,392mm (54.8)
Wheelbase: 2,690mm (105.9)
Ground clearance (min): 200mm (7.9)
Exterior length: 4,524mm (178.1)
Exterior body width: 1,838mm (72.4)
Front legroom: 1,096mm (43.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,330mm (52.4)
Horsepower: 168hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 168hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 170 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Engine torque: 170 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Curb weight: 1,594kg (3,514lbs)
GVWR: 2,095kg (4,619lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 2.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 971 L (34 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,920 L (68 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bank Street Mitsubishi

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0224

2014 Ford Escape