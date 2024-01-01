Menu
Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit
100% Approvals

- Safety Included
- Clean - No Accidents
- 126,000 km
- 3rd Row seating - 7 seats
- Alloy wheels
- Automatic transmission
- Heated Seats
- Power Seats
- Power windows
- Air conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Rear Defroster Financing Available - 100% Approvals

To Apply click on the link https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/

- Good Credit
- Bad Credit
- New Credit
- Newcomers
- Work Permits Extended warranty available

Price : $ 13,995 + HST & Licensing

Ehab's Auto -Ottawa
4603 Bank Street
Ottawa , ON (613)240-3316

2014 Ford Explorer

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Explorer

AWD - 7 Seats Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Explorer

AWD - 7 Seats Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D81EGA14997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit100% Approvals- Safety Included- Clean - No Accidents- 126,000 km- 3rd Row seating - 7 seats- Alloy wheels- Automatic transmission- Heated Seats- Power Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear DefrosterFinancing Available - 100% ApprovalsTo Apply click on the linkhttps://ehabsauto.ca/financing/- Good Credit- Bad Credit- New Credit- Newcomers- Work PermitsExtended warranty availablePrice : $ 13,995 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa , ON(613)240-3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

Call Dealer

613-240-XXXX

(click to show)

613-240-3316

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Explorer