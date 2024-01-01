$9,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Focus
4DR SDN S
Location
Prodigy Auto
5669 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
613-606-7665
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,146 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ford Focus S, 4 Cylinder 2.0L Engine with an automatic transmission. Black cloth seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, auxiliary input, Bluetooth, AM/FM Radio with a CD Player and cruise control. 78146 KM Listed for $9995. Carfax Available Upon request. Call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information.
Vehicle Features
