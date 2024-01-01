Menu
<p>2014 Ford Focus S, 4 Cylinder 2.0L Engine with an automatic transmission. Black cloth seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, auxiliary input, Bluetooth, AM/FM Radio with a CD Player and cruise control. 78146 KM Listed for $9995. Carfax Available Upon request. Call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information.</p>

78,146 KM

Prodigy Auto

5669 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3

613-606-7665

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
VIN 1FADP3E21EL384424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,146 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

5669 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3

