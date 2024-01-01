Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>2014 Ford Taurus AWD (Police Car), 6cyl and 3.7L. Black cloth seats, power door locks, power window and power mirrors, </span><span style=color: black;>cruise control</span><span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>, AM/FM CD. 180K km. Asking $4,995 <strong>AS IS. (Previous Police Car)</strong>.</span></p>

2014 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

247,857 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

Taurus AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

Taurus AWD

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

  1. 1718922212
  2. 1718922215
  3. 1718922218
  4. 1718922221
  5. 1718922232
  6. 1718922236
  7. 1718922238
  8. 1718922241
  9. 1718922243
  10. 1718922246
  11. 1718922248
  12. 1718922254
  13. 1718922258
  14. 1718922260
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
247,857KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FAHP2MK2EG110039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 247,857 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Taurus AWD (Police Car), 6cyl and 3.7L. Black cloth seats, power door locks, power window and power mirrors, cruise control, AM/FM CD. 180K km. Asking $4,995 AS IS. (Previous Police Car).

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice 417

Used 2019 Honda Civic LX for sale in Gloucester, ON
2019 Honda Civic LX 25,505 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 150,486 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited for sale in Gloucester, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited 164,119 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice 417

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice 417

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

Call Dealer

613-425-XXXX

(click to show)

613-425-2225

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice 417

613-425-2225

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Police Interceptor Utility