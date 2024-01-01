$4,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Police Interceptor Utility
Taurus AWD
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
247,857KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FAHP2MK2EG110039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 247,857 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ford Taurus AWD (Police Car), 6cyl and 3.7L. Black cloth seats, power door locks, power window and power mirrors, cruise control, AM/FM CD. 180K km. Asking $4,995 AS IS. (Previous Police Car).
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
