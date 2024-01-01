$12,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
92,202KM
Used
VIN 2HGFB2F41EH019428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T24508
- Mileage 92,202 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Honda Civic LX, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine and automatic transmission. Cloth heated seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio with a CD player, and Cruise control. 92K km Asking $12,995. Rebuilt Title.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
