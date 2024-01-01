Menu
2014 Honda Civic LX, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine and automatic transmission. Cloth heated seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio with a CD player, and Cruise control. 92K km Asking $12,995. Rebuilt Title.

92,202 KM

LX

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

92,202KM
Used
VIN 2HGFB2F41EH019428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T24508
  • Mileage 92,202 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Honda Civic LX, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine and automatic transmission. Cloth heated seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio with a CD player, and Cruise control. 92K km Asking $12,995. Rebuilt Title.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

