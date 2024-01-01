$12,000+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Prodigy Auto
5669 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
613-606-7665
Certified
$12,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Honda Civic LX with 139,000 km.
Includes: Safety, 6 months warranty on engine transmission, full tank of gas.
This car is in excellent condition and has been well-maintained. Known for its reliability and great fuel efficiency, it's perfect for both city driving and long trips. The interior is clean and spacious, offering a comfortable ride for you and your passengers. Contact Info: 819-319-8081 / bakir2703@gmail.com.
