<p>2014 Honda Civic LX with 139,000 km. </p><p>Includes: Safety, 6 months warranty on engine transmission, full tank of gas. </p><p>This car is in excellent condition and has been well-maintained. Known for its reliability and great fuel efficiency, its perfect for both city driving and long trips. The interior is clean and spacious, offering a comfortable ride for you and your passengers. Contact Info: 819-319-8081 / bakir2703@gmail.com.</p>

2014 Honda Civic

139,000 KM

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
Prodigy Auto

5669 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3

613-606-7665

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2hgfb2f42eh038389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Honda Civic LX with 139,000 km. 

Includes: Safety, 6 months warranty on engine transmission, full tank of gas. 

This car is in excellent condition and has been well-maintained. Known for its reliability and great fuel efficiency, it's perfect for both city driving and long trips. The interior is clean and spacious, offering a comfortable ride for you and your passengers. Contact Info: 819-319-8081 / bakir2703@gmail.com.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

