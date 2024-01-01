Menu
<p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>2014 Hyundai Elantra GLS- 134 km - No Accidents - Ontario Safety Certificate Included - 134,000 km - 1.8L 4 cylinder - Sunroof - Backup Camera - Alloy wheels - Automatic transmission - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster - Bluetooth Extended Warranty Available Price : $9,495 + HST & Licensing Financing Available - Fast Approvals Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON (613) 240-3316⁩ </span><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p>

2014 Hyundai Elantra

134,000 KM

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
134,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE1EH508659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Hyundai Elantra GLS- 134 km - No Accidents - Ontario Safety Certificate Included - 134,000 km - 1.8L 4 cylinder - Sunroof - Backup Camera - Alloy wheels - Automatic transmission - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster - Bluetooth Extended Warranty Available Price : $9,495 + HST & Licensing Financing Available - Fast Approvals Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON (613) 240-3316⁩

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2014 Hyundai Elantra