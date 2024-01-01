$9,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra
GLS- Ontario Safety Included
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Hyundai Elantra GLS- 134 km - No Accidents - Ontario Safety Certificate Included - 134,000 km - 1.8L 4 cylinder - Sunroof - Backup Camera - Alloy wheels - Automatic transmission - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster - Bluetooth Extended Warranty Available Price : $9,495 + HST & Licensing Financing Available - Fast Approvals Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON (613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Ehab's Auto
+ taxes & licensing
613-240-3316