2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

161,934 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited w/Saddle Int

12761373

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited w/Saddle Int

Location

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5

613-746-1170

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,934KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF6EU050536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,934 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE BUY EVERYTHING

Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia 417

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-746-1170

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kia 417

613-746-1170

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe