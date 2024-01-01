Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>2014 Jeep Patriot North 4WD, 4 cylinder 2.4L engine with automatic transmission and 4WD. Black cloth heated seats, Air conditioning, Power locks, Power heated mirrors, Power windows, Dual front impact airbags, Side airbags, Cruise control, AM/FM radio with a CD player and has a Remote Start. <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>Asking $9,995.</p>

144,493 KM

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

144,493KM
Used
VIN 1C4NJRAB0ED854932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,493 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Jeep Patriot North 4WD, 4 cylinder 2.4L engine with automatic transmission and 4WD. Black cloth heated seats, Air conditioning, Power locks, Power heated mirrors, Power windows, Dual front impact airbags, Side airbags, Cruise control, AM/FM radio with a CD player and has a Remote Start.  Asking $9,995.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

