Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,493 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Jeep Patriot North 4WD, 4 cylinder 2.4L engine with automatic transmission and 4WD. Black cloth heated seats, Air conditioning, Power locks, Power heated mirrors, Power windows, Dual front impact airbags, Side airbags, Cruise control, AM/FM radio with a CD player and has a Remote Start. Asking $9,995.
