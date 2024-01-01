$13,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
Touring
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
Touring
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
120,826KM
Used
VIN JM1BM1L74E1142283
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,826 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Mazda 3 Touring 4 cylinder 2.0L engine with automatic transmission. Push start button, heated cloth seats, Bluetooth connectivity, back-up camera, cruise control, alloy wheels and mounted winter tires. 120,826K KM. Asking price $13,995.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
2014 Mazda MAZDA3