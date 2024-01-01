$8,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GX Hatchback Skyactiv
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
136,919KM
VIN JM1BM1K73E1101001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,919 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Mazda 3 Sport GX Hatchback, 4cyl and 2.5L with manual transmission. Cloth seats, keyless entry, power door locks, power window and power mirrors, Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM radio with a CD player. 136K km,
This vehicle comes with 3 months/3,000 kms warranty
Asking $8,995. Rebuilt Title
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
