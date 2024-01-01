Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>2014 Mazda 3 Sport GX Hatchback, 4cyl and 2.5L with manual transmission. Cloth seats, keyless entry, power door locks, power window and power mirrors, Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM radio with a CD player. 136K km, </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: 105%;><strong><span style=color: red;>This vehicle comes with 3 months/3,000 kms warranty </span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>Asking $8,995. <strong>Rebuilt Title</strong></span></p>

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

136,919 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GX Hatchback Skyactiv

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GX Hatchback Skyactiv

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

  1. 1721334017
  2. 1721334026
  3. 1721334030
  4. 1721334034
  5. 1721334043
  6. 1721334049
  7. 1721334059
  8. 1721334064
  9. 1721334074
  10. 1721334078
  11. 1721334088
  12. 1721334092
  13. 1721334097
  14. 1721334100
  15. 1721334104
  16. 1721334113
  17. 1721334118
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,919KM
VIN JM1BM1K73E1101001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,919 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mazda 3 Sport GX Hatchback, 4cyl and 2.5L with manual transmission. Cloth seats, keyless entry, power door locks, power window and power mirrors, Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM radio with a CD player. 136K km,

This vehicle comes with 3 months/3,000 kms warranty

Asking $8,995. Rebuilt Title

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice 417

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited Sport AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited Sport AWD 152,594 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 SE AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 SE AWD 198,155 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Altima S for sale in Gloucester, ON
2012 Nissan Altima S 113,012 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice 417

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice 417

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

Call Dealer

613-425-XXXX

(click to show)

613-425-2225

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice 417

613-425-2225

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA3