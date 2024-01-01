$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Mazda MAZDA6
GT
2014 Mazda MAZDA6
GT
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,161KM
VIN JM1GJ1V51E1103841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,161 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Mazda 6 GT, 4cyl and 2.5L with 6 gears manual transmission. Black leather heated seats, keyless entry, power seats, power door locks, power window and power mirrors, Sunroof, Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM CD, Navigation, and alloy rims. 94K km, asking $13,995.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Auto Choice 417
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
Call Dealer
613-425-XXXX(click to show)
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice 417
613-425-2225
2014 Mazda MAZDA6