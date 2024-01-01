Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: black;>2014 Mazda 6 GT, 4cyl and 2.5L with 6 gears manual transmission. Black leather heated seats, keyless entry, power seats, power door locks, power window and power mirrors, Sunroof, Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM CD, Navigation, and alloy rims. 94K km, asking $13,995. </span></p>

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

94,161 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

  1. 1719085484
  2. 1719085487
  3. 1719085490
  4. 1719085497
  5. 1719085500
  6. 1719085503
  7. 1719085506
  8. 1719085509
  9. 1719085513
  10. 1719085517
  11. 1719085519
  12. 1719085522
  13. 1719085525
  14. 1719085528
  15. 1719085532
  16. 1719085534
  17. 1719085537
  18. 1719085540
  19. 1719085544
  20. 1719085547
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,161KM
VIN JM1GJ1V51E1103841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,161 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mazda 6 GT, 4cyl and 2.5L with 6 gears manual transmission. Black leather heated seats, keyless entry, power seats, power door locks, power window and power mirrors, Sunroof, Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM CD, Navigation, and alloy rims. 94K km, asking $13,995. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice 417

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GT Sedan for sale in Gloucester, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GT Sedan 166,564 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW X5 35Diesel for sale in Gloucester, ON
2011 BMW X5 35Diesel 204,279 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Police Interceptor Utility Taurus AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2014 Ford Police Interceptor Utility Taurus AWD 247,857 KM $4,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice 417

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice 417

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

Call Dealer

613-425-XXXX

(click to show)

613-425-2225

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice 417

613-425-2225

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA6