2014 Mitsubishi MIRAGE SE **BRAND NEW MOTOR JUST INSTALLED UNDER WARRANTY !!!!!!! ** *Automatic 3 cylinder-SAVE ON FUEL *Full power group; windows/locks and power mirrors *Keyless entry *AM/FM radio with CD player *60/40 rear folding seats

149,853 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
4dr HB CVT SE

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0224

VIN ML32A4HJ2EH013435

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17002A
  • Mileage 149,853 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders

Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Speakers: 4
Number of valves: 12
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy highway: 4.6L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Powertrain warranty: 120 months/160,000km
Interior cargo volume: 487 L (17 cu.ft.)
Rear headroom: 947mm (37.3)
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Front headroom: 992mm (39.1)
Exterior body width: 1,665mm (65.6)
Wheelbase: 2,450mm (96.5)
Cylinder configuration: I-3
Engine litres: 1.2
Torque: 74 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine displacement: 1.2 L
Engine torque: 74 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 75.0mm x 90.0mm (2.95 x 3.54)
Wheel size: 14
Fuel tank capacity: 35.0L
Horsepower: 74hp @ 6,000RPM
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,331 L (47 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 1,320kg (2,910lbs)
Exterior length: 3,780mm (148.8)
Rear legroom: 864mm (34.0)
Front hiproom: 1,241mm (48.9)
Rear hiproom: 1,245mm (49.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,314mm (51.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,296mm (51.0)
Passenger volume: 2,440L (86.2 cu.ft.)
Turning radius: 4.6m (15.1')
Front legroom: 1,058mm (41.7)
Engine horsepower: 74hp @ 6,000RPM
Front tires: 165/65SR14.0
Rear tires: 165/65SR14.0
Exterior height: 1,500mm (59.1)
Fuel economy city: 5.9L/100 km
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate
Curb weight: 905kg (1,995lbs)

613-801-0224

