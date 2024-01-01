Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWD, 4 cylinder 2.4L engine with automatic transmission and 4WD. Black cloth heated seats, power doors and power windows, power mirrors and cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity. 140,850k KM. Asking $11,995.</p>

140,850 KM

$11,995

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

140,850KM
VIN JA4AZ2A3XEZ606045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 140,850 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWD, 4 cylinder 2.4L engine with automatic transmission and 4WD. Black cloth heated seats, power doors and power windows, power mirrors and cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity. 140,850k KM. Asking $11,995.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

