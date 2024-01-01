$11,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
140,850KM
Used
VIN JA4AZ2A3XEZ606045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 140,850 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWD, 4 cylinder 2.4L engine with automatic transmission and 4WD. Black cloth heated seats, power doors and power windows, power mirrors and cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity. 140,850k KM. Asking $11,995.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice 417
613-425-2225
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander