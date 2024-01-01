Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>2014 Nissan Note SL, 4 cylinder engine with automatic transmission, heated seats, backup camera. Power door locks and power windows. Mounted with winter tires and has alloy wheels. 90k km, asking $8,995. Rebuilt Title</p>

2014 Nissan Versa Note

90,864 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Versa Note

SL

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SL

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-606-7665

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,864KM
Used
VIN 3N1CE2CP8EL377210

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,864 KM

2014 Nissan Note SL, 4 cylinder engine with automatic transmission, heated seats, backup camera. Power door locks and power windows. Mounted with winter tires and has alloy wheels. 90k km, asking $8,995. Rebuilt Title

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

