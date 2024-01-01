Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span class=g2jaym>2014 Nissan Note SL, 4 cylinder engine with automatic transmission, rear view camera, push start button, comes with safety. 73k km. Asking $9,995</span></p>

2014 Nissan Versa Note

73,156 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SL

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-606-7665

  1. 1707956239
  2. 1707956242
  3. 1707956246
  4. 1707956249
  5. 1707956253
  6. 1707956256
  7. 1707956263
  8. 1707956268
  9. 1707956274
  10. 1707956279
  11. 1707956285
  12. 1707956289
  13. 1707956298
  14. 1707956304
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
73,156KM
Used
VIN 3N1CE2CP5EL365693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,156 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Nissan Note SL, 4 cylinder engine with automatic transmission, rear view camera, push start button, comes with safety. 73k km. Asking $9,995

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice 417

Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid for sale in Gloucester, ON
2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid 119,952 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE-AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE-AWD 168,542 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL XL Limited for sale in Gloucester, ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL XL Limited 143,215 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice 417

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice 417

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

Call Dealer

613-606-XXXX

(click to show)

613-606-7665

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice 417

613-606-7665

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Versa Note