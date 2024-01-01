$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Nissan Versa Note
SL
2014 Nissan Versa Note
SL
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-606-7665
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
73,156KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1CE2CP5EL365693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,156 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2014 Nissan Note SL, 4 cylinder engine with automatic transmission, rear view camera, push start button, comes with safety. 73k km. Asking $9,995
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Winter Tires
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Choice 417
2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid 119,952 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE-AWD 168,542 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL XL Limited 143,215 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Email Auto Choice 417
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
Call Dealer
613-606-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice 417
613-606-7665
2014 Nissan Versa Note