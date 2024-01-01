Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: black;>2014 Subaru Impreza, 4 cylinder 2.0L engine with automatic transmission with paddle shifters and all wheel drive. Air conditioning, heated front seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, Dual front impact airbags, Side airbags, Cruise control, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pioneer car stereo with aftermarket backup camera. 93k KM Asking $13,995. </span></p>

93,659 KM

$13,995

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN JF1GPAC64E8251215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

2014 Subaru Impreza, 4 cylinder 2.0L engine with automatic transmission with paddle shifters and all wheel drive. Air conditioning, heated front seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, Dual front impact airbags, Side airbags, Cruise control, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pioneer car stereo with aftermarket backup camera. 93k KM Asking $13,995. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

