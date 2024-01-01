Menu
<p style=line-height: 108%; margin-bottom: 0.28cm;><span style=color: #000000;>2014 Subaru Impreza, 4 cylinder 2.0L engine with automatic transmission with paddle shifters and all wheel drive. Air conditioning, heated front seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, Dual front impact airbags, Side airbags, Cruise control, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pioneer car stereo with aftermarket backup camera. 93k KM Asking $13,995. </span></p>

2014 Subaru Impreza

93,659 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

93,659KM
VIN JF1GPAC64E8251215

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,659 KM

2014 Subaru Impreza, 4 cylinder 2.0L engine with automatic transmission with paddle shifters and all wheel drive. Air conditioning, heated front seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, Dual front impact airbags, Side airbags, Cruise control, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pioneer car stereo with aftermarket backup camera. 93k KM Asking $13,995. 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Heated Seats

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

CD Player

Bluetooth Connection

