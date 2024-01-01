2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

$13,995+ tax & licensing
T24702
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 112,371 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Grand Caravan SE, 6 cylinder 3.6L engine with automatic transmission. Black cloth seats with 7 passenger with an extra flexible two rows of Stow’n Go seats, Air conditioning, Power locks, Power mirrors, Power windows, Dual front impact airbags, Cruise control, AM/FM radio with a CD player. 112K km. Asking $13,995.
Vehicle Features
