<p class=Standard><span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>2015 Grand Caravan SE, 6 cylinder 3.6L engine with automatic transmission. Black cloth seats with 7 passenger with an extra flexible two rows of Stow’n Go seats, Air conditioning, Power locks, Power mirrors, Power windows, Dual front impact airbags, Cruise control, AM/FM radio with a CD player. 112K km. Asking $13,995. </span></p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

112,371 KM

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Used
112,371KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG1FR543967

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 112,371 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

