2015 Honda Civic
2015 Honda Civic
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # TG24214
- Mileage 173,565 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Honda Civic LX, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine with automatic transmission. Charcoal cloth heated seats, power doors and power windows, power mirrors and keyless entry, sunroof. Multi function steering wheel with cruise control and Bluetooth connectivity and push start button. Backup camera, passenger side blind spot camera monitoring. Mounted with winter tires. 173,565k KM. Asking $12,995.
