<p class=MsoNormal>2015 Honda Civic LX, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine with automatic transmission. Charcoal cloth heated seats, power doors and power windows, power mirrors and keyless entry, sunroof. Multi function steering wheel with cruise control and Bluetooth connectivity and push start button. Backup camera, passenger side blind spot camera monitoring. Mounted with winter tires. 173,565k KM. Asking $12,995.</p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # TG24214
  • Mileage 173,565 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Power Options

Power Trunk

