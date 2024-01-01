Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>2015 Honda Civic LX, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine and automatic transmission. Cloth heated seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, Rearview camera, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio with a CD player, and Cruise control. Asking $11,995. Rebuilt Title.</p>

2015 Honda Civic

147,179 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

  1. 1718132404
  2. 1718132411
  3. 1718132417
  4. 1718132423
  5. 1718132428
  6. 1718132433
  7. 1718132438
  8. 1718132443
  9. 1718132445
  10. 1718132448
  11. 1718132451
  12. 1718132454
  13. 1718132456
  14. 1718132458
  15. 1718132461
  16. 1718132463
  17. 1718132466
  18. 1718132469
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,179KM
VIN 2HGFB2F48FH043999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,179 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Honda Civic LX, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine and automatic transmission. Cloth heated seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, Rearview camera, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio with a CD player, and Cruise control. Asking $11,995. Rebuilt Title.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice 417

Used 2015 Honda Civic LX for sale in Gloucester, ON
2015 Honda Civic LX 147,179 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL for sale in Gloucester, ON
2012 Ford Fusion SEL 140,229 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Venza Base AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2011 Toyota Venza Base AWD 153,995 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice 417

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice 417

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

Call Dealer

613-425-XXXX

(click to show)

613-425-2225

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice 417

613-425-2225

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic