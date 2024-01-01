Menu
2015 Honda Civic LX, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine and manual transmission. Cloth heated seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, Rearview camera, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio with a CD player, and Cruise control. Asking $8,995. Rebuilt Title.

2015 Honda Civic

53,960 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic

LX

2015 Honda Civic

LX

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,960KM
VIN 2HGFB2E45FH048336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,960 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Honda Civic LX, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine and manual transmission. Cloth heated seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, Rearview camera, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio with a CD player, and Cruise control. Asking $8,995. Rebuilt Title.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice 417

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice 417

613-425-2225

2015 Honda Civic