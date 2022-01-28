Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Civic

87,205 KM

Details Description Features

$15,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,895

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Kia

613-736-7022

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

613-736-7022

  1. 8263527
  2. 8263527
  3. 8263527
  4. 8263527
  5. 8263527
  6. 8263527
  7. 8263527
  8. 8263527
  9. 8263527
  10. 8263527
  11. 8263527
  12. 8263527
  13. 8263527
  14. 8263527
  15. 8263527
  16. 8263527
  17. 8263527
  18. 8263527
  19. 8263527
  20. 8263527
  21. 8263527
  22. 8263527
  23. 8263527
  24. 8263527
  25. 8263527
  26. 8263527
Contact Seller

$15,895

+ taxes & licensing

87,205KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8263527
  • Stock #: N1053
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F42FH012652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N1053
  • Mileage 87,205 KM

Vehicle Description

**** 2015 HONDA CIVIC LX LOADED! **** LOADED WITH ALL POWER GROUP, AIR CONDITION, ALLOYS, ABS BRAKES, TRACTION , CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, AND LOTS MORE TO LIST Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Bank street KIA Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are:Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 152 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. No one carrys as many units as us!! Over 175 units in stock come on in and let us show you how NO ONE Deals Like DILAWRI

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Delay-off headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Engine Displacement: 1.8 L
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine litres: 1.8
Fuel economy highway: 6.1L/100 km
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Fuel economy city: 7.9L/100 km
Rear tires: 195/65HR15.0
Front tires: 195/65HR15.0
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Passenger volume: 2,678L (94.6 cu.ft.)
Speakers: 4
GVWR: 1,720kg (3,792lbs)
Compression ratio: 10.60 to 1
Wheel size: 15
Exterior parking camera rear
Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1)
Primary LCD size: 5.0
CD-MP3 decoder
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear legroom: 919mm (36.2)
Front headroom: 992mm (39.1)
Exterior height: 1,435mm (56.5)
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Front shoulder room: 1,438mm (56.6)
Fuel economy combined: 7.1L/100 km
Horsepower: 143hp @ 6,500RPM
Torque: 129 lb.-ft. @ 4,300RPM
Engine torque: 129 lb.-ft. @ 4,300RPM
Exterior length: 4,556mm (179.4)
Exterior body width: 1,752mm (69.0)
Front legroom: 1,066mm (42.0)
Front hiproom: 1,283mm (50.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,306mm (51.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,355mm (53.3)
Interior cargo volume: 353 L (12 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 353 L (12 cu.ft.)
Engine horsepower: 143hp @ 6,500RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 87.3mm (3.19 x 3.44)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Cargo: trunk
Curb weight: 1,284kg (2,831lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bank Street Kia

2019 Kia Soul EX+
 47,500 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Golf...
 111,200 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento LX ...
 181,044 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bank Street Kia

Bank Street Kia

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

Call Dealer

613-736-XXXX

(click to show)

613-736-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory