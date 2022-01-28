$15,895 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 2 0 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8263527

8263527 Stock #: N1053

N1053 VIN: 2HGFB2F42FH012652

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # N1053

Mileage 87,205 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Delay-off headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Engine Displacement: 1.8 L Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Seat upholstery: cloth Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench Bumpers: body-colour Engine litres: 1.8 Fuel economy highway: 6.1L/100 km Transmission: continuously variable automatic Fuel economy city: 7.9L/100 km Rear tires: 195/65HR15.0 Front tires: 195/65HR15.0 Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7') Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Passenger volume: 2,678L (94.6 cu.ft.) Speakers: 4 GVWR: 1,720kg (3,792lbs) Compression ratio: 10.60 to 1 Wheel size: 15 Exterior parking camera rear Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1) Primary LCD size: 5.0 CD-MP3 decoder Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Rear legroom: 919mm (36.2) Front headroom: 992mm (39.1) Exterior height: 1,435mm (56.5) Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1) Front shoulder room: 1,438mm (56.6) Fuel economy combined: 7.1L/100 km Horsepower: 143hp @ 6,500RPM Torque: 129 lb.-ft. @ 4,300RPM Engine torque: 129 lb.-ft. @ 4,300RPM Exterior length: 4,556mm (179.4) Exterior body width: 1,752mm (69.0) Front legroom: 1,066mm (42.0) Front hiproom: 1,283mm (50.5) Rear hiproom: 1,306mm (51.4) Rear shoulder room: 1,355mm (53.3) Interior cargo volume: 353 L (12 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 353 L (12 cu.ft.) Engine horsepower: 143hp @ 6,500RPM Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 87.3mm (3.19 x 3.44) Compressor: Not Available Appearance: digital/analog Cargo: trunk Curb weight: 1,284kg (2,831lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

