$7,400+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra
GL
2015 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Riod Auto
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-878-7436
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,400
+ taxes & licensing
138,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE6FH550715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Riod Auto
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
2015 Hyundai Elantra