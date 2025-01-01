Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

138,000 KM

Details Features

$7,400

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL

13064033

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-878-7436

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE6FH550715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Riod Auto

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-878-7436

$7,400

+ taxes & licensing>

Riod Auto

613-878-7436

2015 Hyundai Elantra