2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.4L -AWD-CERTIFIED
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,000 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents – Clean CarfaxFinancing AvailableOntario Safety Certificate IncludedExtended Warranty Available138,000 kmAutomatic TransmissionAll-Wheel DriveHeated SeatsHeated MirrorsHeated Steering WheelBackup CameraBluetooth ConnectivitySattelite RadioCruise ControlAir ConditioningPower SeatsPower Windows & LocksKeyless EntryAlloy WheelsExtended Warranty AvailableWe Finance EveryonePrice: $12,999 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto – Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa, ON (613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
