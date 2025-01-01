Menu
No Accidents – Clean Carfax
Financing Available Ontario Safety Certificate Included
Extended Warranty Available
138,000 km
Automatic Transmission
All-Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Heated Mirrors
Heated Steering Wheel
Backup Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Sattelite Radio
Cruise Control
Air Conditioning
Power Seats
Power Windows & Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels Extended Warranty Available
We Finance Everyone
Price: $12,999 + HST & Licensing Ehab's Auto – Ottawa
4603 Bank Street
Ottawa, ON (613) 240-3316

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

138,000 KM

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.4L -AWD-CERTIFIED

12978451

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.4L -AWD-CERTIFIED

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 No Accidents – Clean CarfaxFinancing AvailableOntario Safety Certificate IncludedExtended Warranty Available138,000 kmAutomatic TransmissionAll-Wheel DriveHeated SeatsHeated MirrorsHeated Steering WheelBackup CameraBluetooth ConnectivitySattelite RadioCruise ControlAir ConditioningPower SeatsPower Windows & LocksKeyless EntryAlloy WheelsExtended Warranty AvailableWe Finance EveryonePrice: $12,999 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto – Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa, ON (613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe