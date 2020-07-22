Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

130,199 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Mitsubishi

613-801-0224

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0224

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

130,199KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5516049
  Stock #: 6810A
  VIN: 1C4PJLCB2FW591450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6810A
  • Mileage 130,199 KM

Vehicle Description

Take a look at this 2015 Jeep Cherokee North! This vehicle comes with several options, such as cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, air conditioning, tilt steering wheel, heated seats, bluetooth connectivity, rear view camera and much more again. The Jeep Cherokee is a quiet SUV that has a comfortable rear seat. It is also recognized for its durability and reputation made for Canadian winters. Come see us for more details. We want to buy your vehicle! Financing available on site. For small payments, call us at (613) 801-0224. We are open 6 days a week!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Split Folding Rear Seat
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Trailer Sway Control
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine litres: 2.4
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Fuel economy highway: 7.7L/100 km
Approach angle: 17 deg
Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg
Departure angle: 25 deg
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.8')
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Fuel economy city: 10.9L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 59.8L
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Payload: 454kg (1,000lbs)
Compression ratio: 10.10 to 1
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Display: digital/analog
Front tires: 225/60TR17.0
Rear tires: 225/60TR17.0
Wireless phone connectivity: Uconnect Phone
Primary LCD size: 5.0
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Front hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Ground clearance (min): 145mm (5.7)
Ground clearance (max): 267mm (10.5)
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Horsepower: 184hp @ 6,400RPM
Fuel economy combined: 9.5L/100 km
Torque: 171 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
Exterior body width: 1,859mm (73.2)
Exterior height: 1,669mm (65.7)
Front legroom: 1,044mm (41.1)
Rear legroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5)
Engine horsepower: 184hp @ 6,400RPM
Engine torque: 171 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
Rear hiproom: 1,267mm (49.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,463mm (57.6)
Passenger volume: 2,986L (105.4 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 697 L (25 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,555 L (55 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,658kg (3,655lbs)
GVWR: 2,291kg (5,050lbs)
Exterior length: 4,623mm (182.0)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

