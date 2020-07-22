2015 Jeep Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Split Folding Rear Seat

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Trailer Sway Control voltmeter rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear seat centre armrest Perimeter/approach lights Electronic stability Radio data system Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Engine litres: 2.4 Engine displacement: 2.4 L Rear seats: split-bench Manual-shift auto Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Rear cargo: liftgate 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Fuel economy highway: 7.7L/100 km Approach angle: 17 deg Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg Departure angle: 25 deg Turning radius: 5.7m (18.8') Tailpipe finisher: chrome Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs) Fuel economy city: 10.9L/100 km Fuel tank capacity: 59.8L AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Payload: 454kg (1,000lbs) Compression ratio: 10.10 to 1 Configurable Wheel size: 17 Display: digital/analog Front tires: 225/60TR17.0 Rear tires: 225/60TR17.0 Wireless phone connectivity: Uconnect Phone Primary LCD size: 5.0 Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1) Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82) Front hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8) Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3) Ground clearance (min): 145mm (5.7) Ground clearance (max): 267mm (10.5) Transmission: 9 speed automatic Horsepower: 184hp @ 6,400RPM Fuel economy combined: 9.5L/100 km Torque: 171 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM Exterior body width: 1,859mm (73.2) Exterior height: 1,669mm (65.7) Front legroom: 1,044mm (41.1) Rear legroom: 1,024mm (40.3) Front headroom: 1,001mm (39.4) Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5) Engine horsepower: 184hp @ 6,400RPM Engine torque: 171 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM Rear hiproom: 1,267mm (49.9) Front shoulder room: 1,463mm (57.6) Passenger volume: 2,986L (105.4 cu.ft.) Interior cargo volume: 697 L (25 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,555 L (55 cu.ft.) Curb weight: 1,658kg (3,655lbs) GVWR: 2,291kg (5,050lbs) Exterior length: 4,623mm (182.0)

