<p>2015 Mazda CX-5 GS Skyactiv technology. 2.5L 4 Cylinder automatic transmission. Comes with black cloth seats, sunroof, backup camera, navigation system, push to start, keyless entry, alloy wheels, air conditioning, cruise control, power seats, power windows, power steering and heated seats. Listed for $13495. Carfax Available upon request. Call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information.</p>

2015 Mazda CX-5

115,034 KM

Details

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-5

2015 Mazda CX-5

FWD 4dr Auto GS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda CX-5

FWD 4dr Auto GS

Location

Prodigy Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3

613-606-7665

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,034KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE2CY3F0500712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,034 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Prodigy Auto

Prodigy Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3

613-606-XXXX

613-606-7665

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prodigy Auto

613-606-7665

2015 Mazda CX-5