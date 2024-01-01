$13,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-5
FWD 4dr Auto GS
2015 Mazda CX-5
FWD 4dr Auto GS
Location
Prodigy Auto
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
613-606-7665
Certified
$13,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,034 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Mazda CX-5 GS Skyactiv technology. 2.5L 4 Cylinder automatic transmission. Comes with black cloth seats, sunroof, backup camera, navigation system, push to start, keyless entry, alloy wheels, air conditioning, cruise control, power seats, power windows, power steering and heated seats. Listed for $13495. Carfax Available upon request. Call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Prodigy Auto
Email Prodigy Auto
Prodigy Auto
Call Dealer
613-606-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-606-7665