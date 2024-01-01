Menu
<p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>2015 Mazda 3 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine with a Manual Transmission. <span style=background-color: #ffffff;><span style=color: #0c0c11; font-family: Graphik, Rund Display, Helvetica, Arial, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji;><span style=letter-spacing: 0.16px;>Black cloth seats, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Navigation System, Alloy wheels, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, push to start, heated seats, auxiliary input, Bluetooth, AM/FM Radio with a CD Player and cruise control. 109364 KM Listed for $11,495. Carfax Available Upon request. Call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information.</span></span></span></span></p>

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

109,364 KM

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR SDN MAN GS

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR SDN MAN GS

Prodigy Auto

5669 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3

613-606-7665

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

109,364KM
VIN 3MZBM1V7XFM226591

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,364 KM

2015 Mazda 3 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine with a Manual Transmission. Black cloth seats, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Navigation System, Alloy wheels, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, push to start, heated seats, auxiliary input, Bluetooth, AM/FM Radio with a CD Player and cruise control. 109364 KM Listed for $11,495. Carfax Available Upon request. Call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Prodigy Auto

Prodigy Auto

5669 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3

613-606-7665

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prodigy Auto

613-606-7665

2015 Mazda MAZDA3