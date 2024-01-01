$11,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
4DR SDN MAN GS
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
4DR SDN MAN GS
Location
Prodigy Auto
5669 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
613-606-7665
Certified
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,364 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Mazda 3 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine with a Manual Transmission. Black cloth seats, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Navigation System, Alloy wheels, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, push to start, heated seats, auxiliary input, Bluetooth, AM/FM Radio with a CD Player and cruise control. 109364 KM Listed for $11,495. Carfax Available Upon request. Call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Prodigy Auto
Email Prodigy Auto
Prodigy Auto
Call Dealer
613-606-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-606-7665