Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Gloucester, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

221,097 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle
13126469

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-878-7436

  1. 1761854747
  2. 1761854747
  3. 1761854747
  4. 1761854747
  5. 1761854747
  6. 1761854747
  7. 1761854747
  8. 1761854748
  9. 1761854748
  10. 1761854748
  11. 1761854748
  12. 1761854748
  13. 1761854748
  14. 1761854748
  15. 1761854748
  16. 1761854748
  17. 1761854748
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
221,097KM
VIN 3MZBM1L77FM134230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 221,097 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Riod Auto

Used 2017 Honda Civic LX for sale in Gloucester, ON
2017 Honda Civic LX 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V Touring for sale in Gloucester, ON
2017 Honda CR-V Touring 157,001 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 GX for sale in Gloucester, ON
2016 Mazda CX-3 GX 157,000 KM SOLD

Email Riod Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riod Auto

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-878-XXXX

(click to show)

613-878-7436

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Riod Auto

613-878-7436

2015 Mazda MAZDA3