$12,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander
4WD 4dr SE
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander
4WD 4dr SE
Location
Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8
613-801-0224
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,947KM
VIN JA4JZ3AX1FZ603528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8146A
- Mileage 122,947 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Skid Plates
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Engine Displacement: 3.0 L
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Max seating capacity: 7
Number of doors: 4
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Engine Litres: 3.0L
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs)
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L
Approach angle: 22 deg
Fuel economy highway: 8.4L/100 km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Manual-shift auto: Sportronic
Powertrain warranty: 120 months/160,000km
Front tires: 215/70HR16.0
Rear tires: 215/70HR16.0
Curb weight: 1,590kg (3,505lbs)
Departure angle: 21 deg
GVWR: 2,270kg (5,004lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Torque: 215 lb.-ft. @ 3,750RPM
Engine torque: 215 lb.-ft. @ 3,750RPM
PREMIUM CLOTH
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Exterior length: 4,656mm (183.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,433mm (56.4)
Exterior body width: 1,801mm (70.9)
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Primary LCD size: 6.1
Front legroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Rear hiproom: 1,313mm (51.7)
Fuel economy city: 11.5L/100 km
Rear shoulder room: 1,425mm (56.1)
Fuel economy combined: 10.1L/100 km
Engine bore x stroke: 87.6mm x 82.9mm (3.45 x 3.26)
Rear legroom: 947mm (37.3)
Front hiproom: 1,336mm (52.6)
3rd row hiproom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Passenger volume: 3,630L (128.2 cu.ft.)
Exterior height: 1,679mm (66.1)
Ground clearance (min): 216mm (8.5)
Horsepower: 227hp @ 6,250RPM
Engine horsepower: 227hp @ 6,250RPM
3rd row legroom: 716mm (28.2)
3rd row headroom: 907mm (35.7)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,285mm (50.6)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,792 L (63 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 292 L (10 cu.ft.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8
