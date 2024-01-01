$12,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Versa Note
SV
2015 Nissan Versa Note
SV
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
24,639KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP5FL424890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TA24404
- Mileage 24,639 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Nissan Versa Note, 4 cylinder 1.6L engine with automatic transmission, heated seats, backup camera. Power door locks and power windows. Bluetooth connectivity and Cruise control. Clean title, certified and comes with safety. 24k km, asking $12,495.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
