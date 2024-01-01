Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>2015 Nissan Versa Note, 4 cylinder 1.6L engine with automatic transmission, heated seats, backup camera. Power door locks and power windows. Bluetooth connectivity and Cruise control. Clean title, certified and comes with safety. 24k km, asking $12,495.</p>

24,639 KM

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

24,639KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP5FL424890

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TA24404
  • Mileage 24,639 KM

2015 Nissan Versa Note, 4 cylinder 1.6L engine with automatic transmission, heated seats, backup camera. Power door locks and power windows. Bluetooth connectivity and Cruise control. Clean title, certified and comes with safety. 24k km, asking $12,495.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

CD Player
Bluetooth

Bluetooth Connection

