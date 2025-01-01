Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b rel=nofollow>SELL YOUR CAR</a> WE BUY EVERYTHING</p><p>Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.</p><p>Ask us for more details!</p><p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p><p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information</p>

2015 Subaru Forester

139,193 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited w/Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
12488401

2015 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited w/Tech Pkg

Location

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5

613-746-1170

  1. 12488401
  2. 12488401
  3. 12488401
  4. 12488401
  5. 12488401
  6. 12488401
  7. 12488401
  8. 12488401
  9. 12488401
  10. 12488401
  11. 12488401
  12. 12488401
  13. 12488401
  14. 12488401
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,193KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SJCWC7FH832584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,193 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE BUY EVERYTHING

Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia 417

Used 2020 Kia NIRO EV EX FWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2020 Kia NIRO EV EX FWD 69,770 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback LX CVT HATCHBACK for sale in Gloucester, ON
2017 Honda Civic Hatchback LX CVT HATCHBACK 79,752 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Double Cab Standard Box for sale in Gloucester, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Double Cab Standard Box 150,482 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Kia 417

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia 417

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-1170

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kia 417

613-746-1170

2015 Subaru Forester