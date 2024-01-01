$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Prodigy Auto
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
613-606-7665
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGBG4GR139594
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Prodigy Auto
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Subaru Outback 2.5i w/Limited & Nav Pkg 167,243 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Accent 5dr HB Auto 155,000 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Email Prodigy Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Prodigy Auto
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
Call Dealer
613-606-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Prodigy Auto
613-606-7665
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan