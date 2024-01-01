Menu
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Gloucester, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

11952570

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Prodigy Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3

613-606-7665

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 2C4RDGBG4GR139594

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT
Prodigy Auto

Prodigy Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Prodigy Auto

613-606-7665

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan