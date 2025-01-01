Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> No Accidents – Clean Carfax Financing Available Ontario Safety Certificate Included Extended Warranty Available 124,000 km Automatic Transmission 7 Seats Backup Camera Heated Mirrors Heated Mirror Cruise Control Air Conditioning Power Windows & Locks Extended Warranty Available We Finance Everyone Price: $12,999 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto – Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa, ON 📞 (613) 240-3316</span></p>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

124,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

7 Seats - No Accidents -One Owner

Watch This Vehicle
12978520

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

7 Seats - No Accidents -One Owner

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

  1. 1758130039
  2. 1758130039
  3. 1758130039
  4. 1758130039
  5. 1758130039
  6. 1758130040
  7. 1758130039
  8. 1758130039
  9. 1758130039
  10. 1758130039
  11. 1758130039
  12. 1758130039
  13. 1758130039
  14. 1758130040
  15. 1758130040
  16. 1758130039
  17. 1758130040
  18. 1758130040
  19. 1758130040
  20. 1758130040
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents – Clean Carfax Financing Available Ontario Safety Certificate Included Extended Warranty Available 124,000 km Automatic Transmission 7 Seats Backup Camera Heated Mirrors Heated Mirror Cruise Control Air Conditioning Power Windows & Locks Extended Warranty Available We Finance Everyone Price: $12,999 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto – Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa, ON 📞 (613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ehab's Auto

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 7 Seats - No Accidents -One Owner for sale in Gloucester, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 7 Seats - No Accidents -One Owner 124,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L -AWD-CERTIFIED for sale in Gloucester, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L -AWD-CERTIFIED 138,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Navigation/ Leather - Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Navigation/ Leather - Certified 132,000 KM $17,599 + tax & lic

Email Ehab's Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-240-XXXX

(click to show)

613-240-3316

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan