Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>- No Accidents - Clean Carfax - Financing Available - Fast Approvals - Ontario Safety Certificate Included - One Owner - Extended Warranty Available - 140,000 Km - 2.5 L 4 cylinder - Backup Camera - Automatic transmission - Heated Seats - Alloy Wheels - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster - Bluetooth Extended Warranty Available We offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders. Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No Credit Price : 🔥$10,995 🔥+ HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON (613) 240-3316</span></p>

2016 Ford Fusion

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Fusion

Sport- Certified

Watch This Vehicle
12142047

2016 Ford Fusion

Sport- Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

  1. 1738263282
  2. 1738263284
  3. 1738263286
  4. 1738263287
  5. 1738263289
  6. 1738263291
  7. 1738263293
  8. 1738263295
  9. 1738263296
  10. 1738263298
  11. 1738263300
  12. 1738263303
  13. 1738263306
  14. 1738263308
  15. 1738263311
  16. 1738263313
  17. 1738263315
  18. 1738263318
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,000KM
VIN 3FA6P0G73GR188537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

- No Accidents - Clean Carfax - Financing Available - Fast Approvals - Ontario Safety Certificate Included - One Owner - Extended Warranty Available - 140,000 Km - 2.5 L 4 cylinder - Backup Camera - Automatic transmission - Heated Seats - Alloy Wheels - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster - Bluetooth Extended Warranty Available We offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders. Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No Credit Price : 🔥$10,995 🔥+ HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON (613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ehab's Auto

Used 2016 Ford Fusion Sport- Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2016 Ford Fusion Sport- Certified 140,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla LE-Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2015 Toyota Corolla LE-Certified 139,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L AWD-Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L AWD-Certified 140,000 KM SOLD

Email Ehab's Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-240-XXXX

(click to show)

613-240-3316

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Fusion