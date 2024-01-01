$17,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
4dr CVT LX w/Honda Sensing
2016 Honda Civic
4dr CVT LX w/Honda Sensing
Location
Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8
613-801-0224
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,116 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Honda Civic LX In pristine condition. What a beauty!!!! *Automatic *Pwr windows/locks/mirrors *Multimedia touchscreen with bluetooth *Blind spot monitoring & much more!!! Why Bank Street Mitsubishi? - Our vehicles are market priced to ensure top value for you. We review the market and work to ensure we are always bringing you the best value possible on our offerings. - Our Sales Team specialize in helping you find your next pre-owned vehicle, by ensuring that vehicle meets your individual needs. We want you to get the right car, the first time! - ALL pre-owned vehicles must pass our rigourous inspection driven by our factory trained technicians to meet or exceed MTO safety guidelines - Fully reconditioned and detailed to our high standards - Our credit options are extensive. Our buying power with the banks is second to none, and we work hard for every customer. Credit challenges happen to good people. We work with our line of lenders to secure your financing to get you back on the road! - Purchase incentives available on financed purchases only. No incentives on cash purchases. We take this to heart No One Deals Like Dilawri and at Bank Street Mitsubishi, we're not trying to be the biggest, we're just trying to be the best! Let us prove it to you. Get in touch with us today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bank Street Mitsubishi
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Bank Street Mitsubishi
Bank Street Mitsubishi
Call Dealer
613-801-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-801-0224