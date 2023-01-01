Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,699

+ tax & licensing
$13,699

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

SE - Safety Certified

2016 Hyundai Elantra

SE - Safety Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,699

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10380453
  • VIN: KMHDH4AH2GU535156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. - Safety Inspected - Clean Title

 

Ehab's Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6 (613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-XXXX

613-240-3316

