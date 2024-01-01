$18,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
XL Limited
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
XL Limited
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-606-7665
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 143,215 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited 6 cylinder 3.3L engine with a 6 speed automatic transmission all wheel drive. 6 Passengers with captain seats second row, Leather seats, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Bluetooth Connectivity - Back-Up Camera - Rear Parking Aid - Cruise Control - Cross Traffic Alert - Blind Spot Monitor - Climate Control - Multi-Zone Air Conditioning - Heated Steering Wheel - Remote Keyless Entry – Hands Free Liftgate - Navigation System - Power Sunroof - Alloy Wheels & Mounted Hitch. 143K km. Asking price $18,995.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Choice 417
Email Auto Choice 417
Auto Choice 417
Call Dealer
613-606-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-606-7665