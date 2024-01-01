Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited 6 cylinder 3.3L engine with a 6 speed automatic transmission all wheel drive. 6 Passengers with captain seats second row, Leather seats, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Bluetooth Connectivity - Back-Up Camera - Rear Parking Aid - Cruise Control - Cross Traffic Alert - Blind Spot Monitor - Climate Control - Multi-Zone Air Conditioning - Heated Steering Wheel - Remote Keyless Entry – Hands Free Liftgate - Navigation System - Power Sunroof - Alloy Wheels & Mounted Hitch. 143K km. Asking price $18,995.

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-606-7665

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

143,215KM
Used
VIN KM8SNDHF0GU134841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 143,215 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited 6 cylinder 3.3L engine with a 6 speed automatic transmission all wheel drive. 6 Passengers with captain seats second row, Leather seats, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Bluetooth Connectivity - Back-Up Camera - Rear Parking Aid - Cruise Control - Cross Traffic Alert - Blind Spot Monitor - Climate Control - Multi-Zone Air Conditioning - Heated Steering Wheel - Remote Keyless Entry – Hands Free Liftgate - Navigation System - Power Sunroof - Alloy Wheels & Mounted Hitch. 143K km. Asking price $18,995. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

