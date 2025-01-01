$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Kia Sedona
2016 Kia Sedona
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDMB5C16G6122611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
- No Accidents - Clean Carfax- 12 months Warranty Included- Financing Available - Fast Approvals- Ontario Safety Certificate Included- Extended Warranty Available- 135,000 km- 8 Passenger- Backup camera- Dual Climate Control- Heated Seats- Power windows- Electric seats- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear Defroster- BluetoothExtended Warranty AvailableWe offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders.Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No CreditPrice : $15,995 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa , ON(613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ehab's Auto
2016 Hyundai Tucson 1.6L AWD -Limited 135,000 KM $15,495 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL- Certified 148,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium 2.0L -Certified 148,000 KM $13,495 + tax & lic
Email Ehab's Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-240-XXXX(click to show)
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ehab's Auto
613-240-3316
2016 Kia Sedona