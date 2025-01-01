Menu
<p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #ffffff;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular;>This 2016 Mazda CX-3 GX is in excellent condition and comes </span><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Bold; font-weight: bold;>fully certified</span><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular;> with </span><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Bold; font-weight: bold;>157,000 km</span><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular;>. It features Mazda’s reliable </span><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Bold; font-weight: bold;>2.0L SKYACTIV engine</span><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular;> paired with an automatic transmission, delivering great fuel efficiency and a smooth, responsive drive. The CX-3 GX offers a comfortable and well-designed interior with </span><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Bold; font-weight: bold;>Bluetooth connectivity, a backup camera, air conditioning, power windows, locks, and mirrors</span><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular;>, plus </span><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Bold; font-weight: bold;>cruise control</span><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular;> and </span><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Bold; font-weight: bold;>steering-wheel audio controls</span><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular;>. It’s clean inside and out, non-smoker owned, and up to date on maintenance. A perfect choice for anyone seeking a sporty, reliable, and economical compact SUV that’s ready to hit the road with confidence</span></p>

2016 Mazda CX-3

157,000 KM

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-3

GX

13064021

2016 Mazda CX-3

GX

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-878-7436

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,000KM
Good Condition

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

This 2016 Mazda CX-3 GX is in excellent condition and comes fully certified with 157,000 km. It features Mazda’s reliable 2.0L SKYACTIV engine paired with an automatic transmission, delivering great fuel efficiency and a smooth, responsive drive. The CX-3 GX offers a comfortable and well-designed interior with Bluetooth connectivity, a backup camera, air conditioning, power windows, locks, and mirrors, plus cruise control and steering-wheel audio controls. It’s clean inside and out, non-smoker owned, and up to date on maintenance. A perfect choice for anyone seeking a sporty, reliable, and economical compact SUV that’s ready to hit the road with confidence

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Riod Auto

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-878-7436

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Riod Auto

613-878-7436

2016 Mazda CX-3